Documenti

In questa sezione Fronte del Blog raccoglie una serie di documenti istituzionali, studi scientifici e pubblicazioni sul Covid-19 che mettono in luce gli aspetti più controversi della pandemia: dall’origine del Coronavirus alle misure messe in campo per fermarlo, fino al controverso caso Astrazeneca. Il post sarà costantemente aggiornato con nuovi dati.