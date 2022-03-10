Notizie flashSalutesocietà

Vaccini covid e trombosi: una raccolta di studi scientifici sulle possibili correlazioni

Una raccolta di studi scientifici sulla possibile correlazione tra vaccini per il Covid e le trombosi. Dieci lavori pubblicati dalle principali riviste del mondo, dalla New England a Lancet. Ecco i link a tutti i documenti

 

➡️ Journal of the Neurological Sciences | 03/08/2021

➡️ The Lancet | 06/08/2021

➡️ Research Square | 26/07/2021 [PRE-PRINT]

➡️ Research Square | 17/09/2021 [PRE-PRINT]

➡️ ScienceDirect – Journal of Autoimmunity | 23/06/2021

➡️ Hindawi – Case Reports in Hematology | 13/09/2021

➡️ The NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL of MEDICINE | 20/05/2021 [Correspondence]

➡️ WILEY – Acta Neurologica Scandinavica | 08/11/2021

➡️ SpringerLink – Cardiology and Therapy | 29/11/2021

➡️ SpringerLink – The Egyptian Journal of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery | 20/12/2021

La selezione è a cura del gruppo Telegram Studi Scientifici.

Fonte: Studi scientifici: VACCINI • COVID-19 • SARS-CoV-2
t.me/studiscientificivaccini

Archivo Documenti Covid-19 – GUARDA 

