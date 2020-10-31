CultureKids

LA SINDROME DEL CORVO- Un film dei Monty Brothers per Halloween

Un cortometraggio horror

Speciale Halloween, c’è chi non si arrende all’isolamento: lo speciale film horror dei Monty Brothers…

“Il campo è grande, rischiamo di perderci, facciamo così, restiamo in chiamata per tutto il tempo e se succede qualcosa…”

Un’idea inquietante.

