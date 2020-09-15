Lifestylesocietà

Meditazione dei colori per la vitalità dei chakra. Dal rosso all’indaco!

Photo of Roberto Forti Roberto Forti15 Settembre 2020
Tramonto come trasformazione del giorno in energia angelica che libera la mente. Gli Angeli della notte permetteranno ai nostri pensieri di diventare sogni e realizzare i nostri desideri inconsci. Queste energie sottili ci attraversano ogni giorno: al momento del tramonto impariamo insieme a goderne gli effetti benefici e liberatori.

Come sia arrivato a conoscere gli Angeli, o come lui le chiama le energie sottili, la coscienza degli elementi, Roberto Provenzano Forti, classe 1964, lo possiamo intuire da una vita fatta di esperienze e creatività, dove il banale è lasciato a chi ama il copia incolla, mentre la ricerca interiore lo ha condotto attraverso diverse esperienze vissute e accettate come una opportunità di crescita e di studio. Una laurea magistrale in Giurisprudenza, un master pluriennale in mediazione civile e Familiare, una vita dietro ad un microfono, due figli in età diverse, un padre generale che durante la guerra visse sei anni in India imparando i rudimenti dello Yoga dai maestri di strada. Sono solo alcuni degli ingredienti della vita di Roberto Provenzano Forti, divulgatore culturale e vicepresidente dell’Associazione di Promozione Sociale piacentina Epikurea che si occupa di benessere delle relazioni e in particolare di bambini contesi tra i genitori, o affidati al Tribunale dei minori. Gli Angeli sono dietro tutto questo, sia come presenze che lo hanno protetto in tre casi di incidenti automobilistici, sia come studio delle loro forme antropomorfe, sia come contatto con le energie sottili e la coscienza universale. Studioso del biocentrismo e delle energie positive della mente ha creato una forma di meditazione che ci permette il contatto con le nostre potenzialità inespresse rappresentate dal mondo angelico attraverso una forma di attenzione mentale che ha chiamato MedittAttivazione per svegliarci dal sonno continuo e vivere in ChiaraMens.

