OROSCOPO degli ANGELI AUSPICI di FINE SETTIMANA 10-12 LUGLIO

Photo of Roberto Forti Roberto Forti 11 Luglio 2020
Non è il tempo di fermarsi a riflettere ma di guidare attraverso un guado. Attingete tramite medit-attivazione dell’Angelo CHAVAKIAN alla fonte delle vostre energie e lasciate che rendano frutto disperdendosi. Non interrompete il flusso energetico, guidatelo. Per il vostro Angelo di riferimento tramite la medit-attivazione @oroscopoangeli

ARIETE: accogliete con il sorriso un nuovo compito affidatovi dal cielo. Venerdì novità attese dovranno essere celate e salvaguardate con la medit-attivazione di JELI EL. Sabato avrete la capacità di trasformare in note musicali note dolenti. Domenica, godrete dell’amore corrisposto viaggiando verso le stelle.
TORO: fermatevi a meditare sui cambiamenti in atto, contattate VEHUIAH per scrutare nuovi orizzonti. Venerdì agite con calma e avrete la palma della vittoria. Sabato un viaggio tra cielo e mare vi fa sognare, domenica tirate in barca i remi.
GEMELLI: scegliete tra desideri e capricci la strada che porta al cuore. SHEKINAH vi guida tra le stelle dell’amore, venerdì cercatelo e attivatelo. Sabato dal cielo scende una benedizione per le coppie che infiamma le anime a vicenda. Domenica unitevi al gruppo senza fare gregge.
CANCRO: controllate che tutto sia in ordine e agite con calma. Invocate la fermezza di ASSALIAH venerdì per ignorare voci fastidiose. Sabato godrete i frutti che avete maturato nel tempo. Domenica una piccola gita anche solitaria vi aiuterà a respirare.
LEONE: anche a rimescolare le carte gli impegni presi ritornano. Venerdì chiedete a SEHEIAH di aiutarvi a sostenere un peso gravoso. Sabato e domenica non giocate con la vostra libertà con quella degli altri. Avete bisogno di riflettere da soli
VERGINE: non perdetevi nel mare di cose da fare, usate i vostri occhi per navigare. Venerdì medit-attivate MELAHEL per portarvi oltre un momento di stanca. L’amore non si farà attendere sabato, e domenica troverà terreno fertile per i sui frutti.
BILANCIA: il mondo è di chi se lo gode. Venerdì cercate con JABAMIAH il vostro cammino più puro. Sabato gli Angeli illuminano di stelle il vostro sentiero del cuore: portate amore nella coppia. Domenica cercate di capire cosa ancora non vi è chiaro.
SCORPIONE: imprevedibile per voi fa rima con normalità. CASSIEL è la forza angelica da medit-attivare per oltrepassare il silenzio e il vuoto nella sfera del tempo. Sabato notizie attese prendono forma. Domenica concretizzate con fermezza e equilibrio.
SAGITTARIO: non è più tempo di avere lati nascosti. Superate, venerdì, medit-attivando ACHAIAH la tentazione di ricerche solitarie e vagabonde. Sabato e domenica, senza pesi superflui volerete piacevolmente verso un unico cielo d’amore.
CAPRICORNO: se volete essere ascoltati non perdetevi tra le nuvole. Venerdì medit-attivate il soccorso di URI EL per camminare tra le nuvole rimanendo ancorati a terra. Sabato avrete intorno amici curiosi. Domenica liberate l’anima da pensieri castranti.
ACQUARIO: prendetevi il tempo giusto per agire con prudenza. Venerdì ascoltate la voce dell’Angelo Custode attraverso la medit-attivazione. Sabato riparate le crepe silenti prima che diventino urla e voragini. Domenica si balla.
PESCI: chi ti prende la luna ancora non esiste. Cerca venerdì con RAZI EL la medit-attivazione su cose concrete, e sulla coppia. Sabato non lasciare che l’acqua scorra senza bagnarti nemmeno i piedi. Domenica se vuoi pace dona pace.
Per la medit–attivazione del vostro ANGELO e i VOSTRI AUSPICI personalizzati contattatemi su fb Angeli e medit-attivazione Grazie ROBERTO
Angeli.medit@gmail.com

Roberto Forti

Come sia arrivato a conoscere gli Angeli, o come lui le chiama le energie sottili, la coscienza degli elementi, Roberto Provenzano Forti, classe 1964, lo possiamo intuire da una vita fatta di esperienze e creatività, dove il banale è lasciato a chi ama il copia incolla, mentre la ricerca interiore lo ha condotto attraverso diverse esperienze vissute e accettate come una opportunità di crescita e di studio. Una laurea magistrale in Giurisprudenza, un master pluriennale in mediazione civile e Familiare, una vita dietro ad un microfono, due figli in età diverse, un padre generale che durante la guerra visse sei anni in India imparando i rudimenti dello Yoga dai maestri di strada. Sono solo alcuni degli ingredienti della vita di Roberto Provenzano Forti, divulgatore culturale e vicepresidente dell’Associazione di Promozione Sociale piacentina Epikurea che si occupa di benessere delle relazioni e in particolare di bambini contesi tra i genitori, o affidati al Tribunale dei minori. Gli Angeli sono dietro tutto questo, sia come presenze che lo hanno protetto in tre casi di incidenti automobilistici, sia come studio delle loro forme antropomorfe, sia come contatto con le energie sottili e la coscienza universale. Studioso del biocentrismo e delle energie positive della mente ha creato una forma di meditazione che ci permette il contatto con le nostre potenzialità inespresse rappresentate dal mondo angelico attraverso una forma di attenzione mentale che ha chiamato MedittAttivazione per svegliarci dal sonno continuo e vivere in ChiaraMens.

