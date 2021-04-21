Culturesocietà

IlSalotto di RadioRaccontiamoci ospita Simonetta Gallucci

Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini21 Aprile 2021
54
blank

IlSalotto di RadioRaccontiamoci ospita Simonetta Gallucci talentuosa scrittrice dalla tenera età, che racconta in -Margherita e Punto. Il dilemma di essere amata. Le avventure di una donna come te in cerca di amore vero. Lo troverà? e a che vino lo abbinerà #stefanomauri?

  Questa non è una favola per bambine! O meglio, non per le bambine a cui stai pensando. Sì, quelle che saltano nelle pozzanghere, si sbucciano le ginocchia, strillano e fanno i capricci. E nemmeno quelle occhialute che se ne stanno sedute in un cantuccio, con un libro da colorare tra le mani. Questa è una favola per la bambina che è dentro di te, quella che ne ha viste tante, ne ha passate tante e ad ogni brutto colpo è sopravvissuta. Quella che per proteggersi ha cercato un nascondiglio in fondo al cuore e vi si è rannicchiata. Quella che si mette le mani sugli occhi, per non assistere alle brutture del mondo che la circonda. Ma che, allo stesso tempo, si dà coraggio e le affronta, con i suoi tempi. Ecco, questa favola si rivolge a quella bambina e, se avrai la voglia, la pazienza e la costanza per arrivare fino in fondo a queste pagine te ne accorgerai… Oh sì che te ne accorgerai, tanto che finalmente la vedrai tornare a sorridere. Buon ascolto e buon vino !

Due parole su questo sito blank
Tag
Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini21 Aprile 2021
54
Photo of Simona Tonini

Simona Tonini

Mi chiamo Simona Tonini sono nata a Piacenza il sette novembre millenovecentosettantatre e a Piacenza tuttora risiedo. Sono Responsabile di Epikurea Associazione di Promozione Sociale che si occupa di culturale e cura delle relazioni. Mi dedico alla Progettazione Sociale, a creare laboratori per bambini, a utilizzare la creatività come cura del sè e strumento di espressione delle proprie emozioni. Artista, Arteterapeuta Esperta di Intelligenza Emotiva, Facilitatore di GruppI A.M.A. e curiosa indagatrice dell'essere Umano meraviglioso e non, che tutti siamo.. Queste competenze mi hanno permesso di riconoscere in Me la volontà di creare un percorso di Gruppo @donneperledonne. Chi siamo Noi Donne? Abbiamo una Visone Comune? Portiamo avanti una Sorellanza? Cosa ci divide e ci Unisce? ci sosteniamo? Donne con cui affronto e mi confronto rispetto al temi importanti del quotidiano, della maternità e non, della relazione d'affetto, d'amore e intima con noi stesse, del confronto come crescita , dell'EMPOWER - MENTE FEMMINILE e tanto altro. LaSymo che è la signora che tengo nelle mani è Colei che mi permette di ricordarmi che la vita è anche Gioco .Questi i temi che toccherò con e per voi attraverso i fatti di cronaca , interviste alle donne,le loro storie e il mio pensiero,e non solo, che qui raccoglierò per cercare un sentire comune se c'è e provare a capire Il nostro Universo femminile Oggi.

Articoli correlati

blank

RRi IRaccontidelleDonne oggi Coco Chanel e ospiti Letizia Bonatti e Vittorio Colla

5 Aprile 2021
blank

IlSalotto di RRI ospite Alessio Del Zotto

2 Aprile 2021
blank

Fronte del Blog, il podcast della settimana

29 Marzo 2021
blank

RadioRaccontiamoci e Il Piccolo Museo della Poesia L’Infinito di Giacomo Leopardi

28 Marzo 2021

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Back to top button