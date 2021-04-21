IlSalotto di RadioRaccontiamoci ospita Simonetta Gallucci talentuosa scrittrice dalla tenera età, che racconta in -Margherita e Punto. Il dilemma di essere amata. Le avventure di una donna come te in cerca di amore vero. Lo troverà? e a che vino lo abbinerà #stefanomauri?

Questa non è una favola per bambine! O meglio, non per le bambine a cui stai pensando. Sì, quelle che saltano nelle pozzanghere, si sbucciano le ginocchia, strillano e fanno i capricci. E nemmeno quelle occhialute che se ne stanno sedute in un cantuccio, con un libro da colorare tra le mani. Questa è una favola per la bambina che è dentro di te, quella che ne ha viste tante, ne ha passate tante e ad ogni brutto colpo è sopravvissuta. Quella che per proteggersi ha cercato un nascondiglio in fondo al cuore e vi si è rannicchiata. Quella che si mette le mani sugli occhi, per non assistere alle brutture del mondo che la circonda. Ma che, allo stesso tempo, si dà coraggio e le affronta, con i suoi tempi. Ecco, questa favola si rivolge a quella bambina e, se avrai la voglia, la pazienza e la costanza per arrivare fino in fondo a queste pagine te ne accorgerai… Oh sì che te ne accorgerai, tanto che finalmente la vedrai tornare a sorridere. Buon ascolto e buon vino !