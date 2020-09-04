Culturesocietà

Il pellegrino del Teatro. Video Racconto – EPISODIO 1

Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini4 Settembre 2020
54
Continua il viaggio dell’attore Il pellegrinaggio di Filippo Arcelloni alla ricerca del Teatro del futuro sulla Via Francigena

Nessun bar all’orizzonte! Colazione al naturale per il nostro Pellegrino che trova ristoro tra fichi uva e mele !

segui anche la stanza dei racconti di epikurea

Photo of Simona Tonini

Simona Tonini

Mi chiamo Simona Tonini sono nata a Piacenza il sette novembre millenovecentosettantatre e a Piacenza tuttora risiedo. Sono Responsabile di Epikurea Associazione di Promozione Sociale che si occupa di culturale e cura delle relazioni. Mi dedico alla Progettazione Sociale, a creare laboratori per bambini, a utilizzare la creatività come cura del sè e strumento di espressione delle proprie emozioni. Artista, Arteterapeuta Esperta di Intelligenza Emotiva, Facilitatore di GruppI A.M.A. e curiosa indagatrice dell'essere Umano meraviglioso e non, che tutti siamo.. Queste competenze mi hanno permesso di riconoscere in Me la volontà di creare un percorso di Gruppo @donneperledonne. Chi siamo Noi Donne? Abbiamo una Visone Comune? Portiamo avanti una Sorellanza? Cosa ci divide e ci Unisce? ci sosteniamo? Donne con cui affronto e mi confronto rispetto al temi importanti del quotidiano, della maternità e non, della relazione d'affetto, d'amore e intima con noi stesse, del confronto come crescita , dell'EMPOWER - MENTE FEMMINILE e tanto altro. LaSymo che è la signora che tengo nelle mani è Colei che mi permette di ricordarmi che la vita è anche Gioco .Questi i temi che toccherò con e per voi attraverso i fatti di cronaca , interviste alle donne,le loro storie e il mio pensiero,e non solo, che qui raccoglierò per cercare un sentire comune se c'è e provare a capire Il nostro Universo femminile Oggi.

