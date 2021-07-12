Lifestylesocietà

Miami through the Music by Druce – Il racconto di Miami attraverso la musica di DJ Druce

Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini12 Luglio 2021
53
Emergent Textures official Podcast, hosted by Druce. The best Deep, Progressive House and electronic tunes.

The International Ambassador of the Goodlife, Palm Beach-based producer and DJ Druce has an abundant catalog of releases spanning some of the most prestigious labels in the scene. Renowned for blending beautiful melodies (inspired by his gorgeous Floridian coastal setting and passionate Italian heritage) with engaging atmospherics and a healthy dose of funked-out groove; this versatile artist comfortably straddles the genres of Deep House, Progressive and Trance. Always delivering innovation in his sound, with an uncompromising focus on style and quality; this expressive master of his craft brings a depth of emotion and engaging charisma to every performance, whether through the radio shows and DJ sets he lovingly curates or the sublime music he meticulously creates.

HAVE A GOOD TIME

 

