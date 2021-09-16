Oroscoposocietà

Oroscopo del 17 settembre – Auspicia Angeli by Roberto Forti

RadioRaccontiamoci - S.Tonini e R. Forti
16 Settembre 2021
63
Nota: gli auspici sono per chi li ascolta e divengono per chi li medita. Per approfondire e conoscere il vostro Angelo e meditattivarlo scrivete a @oroscopoangeli.

Photo of RadioRaccontiamoci - S.Tonini e R. Forti

RadioRaccontiamoci - S.Tonini e R. Forti

RadioRaccontiamoci: mentre tutti urlano noi raccontiamo! Il primo web magazine scritto da voi, letto da noi e ascoltato da tutti! Il luogo ideale per i narratori e gli ascoltatori, per conoscere e farsi conoscere. Per presentare il Tuo libro, per dare voce ai racconti delle Donne, per far conoscere la Tua associazione e i progetti sociali. Per trasmettere esperienze che con RadioRaccontiamoci diventano SapereSociale , Partecipa alla nostra community, invita gli amici sul web magazine, creiamo insieme una cultura più libera e partecipata. Aggregati, segui le Rubriche, falle girare e contattaci per pubblicare in podcast, creare la tua rubrica e collaborare con noi. info@radioraccontiamoci.net o whatsapp al 3713343761 RadioRaccontiamoci è un progetto di Epikurea Aps Entra nella nostra Community Scarica la app su Googleplay RadioRaccontiamoci Buon Ascolto! -- SE VUOI AIUTARCI DONA ATTRAVERSO PAYPAL https://bit.ly/2wAjUvT

