Raccontisocietà

IlSalotto di RRI ospite Alessio Del Zotto

Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini2 Aprile 2021
56
blank

“Lo specchio di Alfa Centauri” di Alessio del Zotto ci porta lontano ma non lontano come spazi geografici, o meglio non solo, ci sposta lontano nel tempo, un tempo immaginato che ha una data certa 4023 riportata su un libro antico. Quale mistero dunque e quale mondo si aprono per Ivan Kupfergold? Buon ascolto e buon vino ..si ma quale vino fantascientifico ci proporrà oggi Stefano Mauri?

Radioraccontiamoci

Due parole su questo sito blank
Tag
Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini2 Aprile 2021
56
Photo of Simona Tonini

Simona Tonini

Mi chiamo Simona Tonini sono nata a Piacenza il sette novembre millenovecentosettantatre e a Piacenza tuttora risiedo. Sono Responsabile di Epikurea Associazione di Promozione Sociale che si occupa di culturale e cura delle relazioni. Mi dedico alla Progettazione Sociale, a creare laboratori per bambini, a utilizzare la creatività come cura del sè e strumento di espressione delle proprie emozioni. Artista, Arteterapeuta Esperta di Intelligenza Emotiva, Facilitatore di GruppI A.M.A. e curiosa indagatrice dell'essere Umano meraviglioso e non, che tutti siamo.. Queste competenze mi hanno permesso di riconoscere in Me la volontà di creare un percorso di Gruppo @donneperledonne. Chi siamo Noi Donne? Abbiamo una Visone Comune? Portiamo avanti una Sorellanza? Cosa ci divide e ci Unisce? ci sosteniamo? Donne con cui affronto e mi confronto rispetto al temi importanti del quotidiano, della maternità e non, della relazione d'affetto, d'amore e intima con noi stesse, del confronto come crescita , dell'EMPOWER - MENTE FEMMINILE e tanto altro. LaSymo che è la signora che tengo nelle mani è Colei che mi permette di ricordarmi che la vita è anche Gioco .Questi i temi che toccherò con e per voi attraverso i fatti di cronaca , interviste alle donne,le loro storie e il mio pensiero,e non solo, che qui raccoglierò per cercare un sentire comune se c'è e provare a capire Il nostro Universo femminile Oggi.

Articoli correlati

blank

Fronte del Blog, il podcast della settimana

29 Marzo 2021
blank

IlSalotto di radioraccontiamoci ospita Silvana Amadeo e il suo “Uomini al veleno” – PODCAST

19 Marzo 2021
blank

Da “Sherlock Holmes misteri italiani” il racconto “SHERLOCK HOLMES, PADRE BROWN E IL DELITTO DELL’INDEMONIATA” di Rino Casazza Ed ALGAMA

13 Marzo 2021
blank

L’Arte a portata di un click: 1 IlRaccontodellArte su RadioRaccontiamoci – Artemisia Gentileschi

11 Marzo 2021

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Back to top button