IlSalotto di RRI ospite Alessio Del Zotto

Mi chiamo Simona Tonini sono nata a Piacenza il sette novembre millenovecentosettantatre e a Piacenza tuttora risiedo. Sono Responsabile di Epikurea Associazione di Promozione Sociale che si occupa di culturale e cura delle relazioni. Mi dedico alla Progettazione Sociale, a creare laboratori per bambini, a utilizzare la creatività come cura del sè e strumento di espressione delle proprie emozioni. Artista, Arteterapeuta Esperta di Intelligenza Emotiva, Facilitatore di GruppI A.M.A. e curiosa indagatrice dell'essere Umano meraviglioso e non, che tutti siamo.. Queste competenze mi hanno permesso di riconoscere in Me la volontà di creare un percorso di Gruppo @donneperledonne. Chi siamo Noi Donne? Abbiamo una Visone Comune? Portiamo avanti una Sorellanza? Cosa ci divide e ci Unisce? ci sosteniamo? Donne con cui affronto e mi confronto rispetto al temi importanti del quotidiano, della maternità e non, della relazione d'affetto, d'amore e intima con noi stesse, del confronto come crescita , dell'EMPOWER - MENTE FEMMINILE e tanto altro. LaSymo che è la signora che tengo nelle mani è Colei che mi permette di ricordarmi che la vita è anche Gioco .Questi i temi che toccherò con e per voi attraverso i fatti di cronaca , interviste alle donne,le loro storie e il mio pensiero,e non solo, che qui raccoglierò per cercare un sentire comune se c'è e provare a capire Il nostro Universo femminile Oggi.