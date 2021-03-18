INTERVISTA A RINO CASAZZA SUGLI APOCRIFI DE “I GIALLI DI CRIMEN”

Rino Casazza è nato a Sarzana, in provincia di La Spezia, nel 1958. Dopo la laurea in Giurisprudenza a Pisa, si è trasferito in Lombardia. Attualmente risiede a Bergamo e lavora al Teatro alla Scala Di Milano. Ha pubblicato una cinquantina di racconti e undici romanzi che svariano in tutti i filoni della narrativa di genere, tra cui diversi apocrifi che vedono rivivere come protagonisti i più grandi detective della letteratura di genere. Gli ultimi romanzi pubblicati sono Il serial killer sbagliato, Algama, 2018; Al tempo del Mostro, 2018, rivisitazione in chiave fantascientifica della vicenda del Mostro di Firenze; il libro per ragazzi Lara e il diario nascosto, Fratelli Frilli, 2018, scritto insieme a Daniele Cambiaso e, sempre in collaborazione con lo stesso autore, L’Angelo di Caporetto, 2017, uscito prima per Algama e poi in allegato a Il Giornale nella collana “Romanzi storici”, Gli enigmi di Don Patrizio, Algama, 2016. Per la collana Gli apocrifi di Algama sono usciti: Sherlock Holmes, Padre Brown e l’ombra di Dracula ; Padre Brown, Philo Vance e l’Angelo della Morte, ; Sherlock Holmes, Padre Brown e il delitto dell’indemoniata ; Sherlock Holmes, Auguste Dupin e il match del secolo ; Sherlock Holmes, Charlie Chan e il salvataggio del Titanic salutati con grande favore dalla critica per l’originalità delle trame. L'ultima fatica è un trittico di romanzi apocrifi su Auguste Dupin, l'investigatore inventato da Edgar Allan Poe Sempre per Algama ha pubblicato l’antologia Il trucco dei due poliziotti, 2019.