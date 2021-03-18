Casazza ReportNewssocietà

INTERVISTA A RINO CASAZZA SUGLI APOCRIFI DE “I GIALLI DI CRIMEN”

Nella puntata de “I viaggi di Gulliver”, rubrica di Radio Tour, il conduttore,  Walter De Stradis, ha fatto una lunga chiacchierata con Rino Casazza sui suoi “apocrifi”, pubblicati in edicola nella collana “I gialli di Crimen” e in digitale da Algama ( qui il link dell’ultimo, “Sherlock Holmes tra sacro e profano”).  Questi “pastiche” si caratterizzano per mettere in scena in coppia, impegnati nella stessa indagine, i grandi investigatori della tradizione letteraria : Sherlock Holmes innanzitutto, ma anche Padre Brown, Auguste Dupin, Charlie Chan e Philo Vance. Qui il podcast.

Rino Casazza

Rino Casazza è nato a Sarzana, in provincia di La Spezia, nel 1958. Dopo la laurea in Giurisprudenza a Pisa, si è trasferito in Lombardia. Attualmente risiede a Bergamo e lavora al Teatro alla Scala Di Milano. Ha pubblicato una cinquantina di racconti e undici romanzi che svariano in tutti i filoni della narrativa di genere, tra cui diversi apocrifi che vedono rivivere come protagonisti i più grandi detective della letteratura di genere. Gli ultimi romanzi pubblicati sono Il serial killer sbagliato, Algama, 2018; Al tempo del Mostro, 2018, rivisitazione in chiave fantascientifica della vicenda del Mostro di Firenze; il libro per ragazzi Lara e il diario nascosto, Fratelli Frilli, 2018, scritto insieme a Daniele Cambiaso e, sempre in collaborazione con lo stesso autore, L’Angelo di Caporetto, 2017, uscito prima per Algama e poi in allegato a Il Giornale nella collana “Romanzi storici”, Gli enigmi di Don Patrizio, Algama, 2016. Per la collana Gli apocrifi di Algama sono usciti: Sherlock Holmes, Padre Brown e l’ombra di Dracula ; Padre Brown, Philo Vance e l’Angelo della Morte, ; Sherlock Holmes, Padre Brown e il delitto dell’indemoniata ; Sherlock Holmes, Auguste Dupin e il match del secolo ; Sherlock Holmes, Charlie Chan e il salvataggio del Titanic salutati con grande favore dalla critica per l’originalità delle trame. L'ultima fatica è un trittico di romanzi apocrifi su Auguste Dupin, l'investigatore inventato da Edgar Allan Poe Sempre per Algama ha pubblicato l’antologia Il trucco dei due poliziotti, 2019.

