Culturesocietà

Le canzoni di San Remo RadioRaccontate!

Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini6 Marzo 2021
53
blank

Emozionati ascoltando i testi delle canzoni di San Remo “raccontate” e lette da I RadioRaccontiamoci.

Cerca la tua preferita!

 

Due parole su questo sito blank
Tag
Photo of Simona Tonini Simona Tonini6 Marzo 2021
53
Photo of Simona Tonini

Simona Tonini

Mi chiamo Simona Tonini sono nata a Piacenza il sette novembre millenovecentosettantatre e a Piacenza tuttora risiedo. Sono Responsabile di Epikurea Associazione di Promozione Sociale che si occupa di culturale e cura delle relazioni. Mi dedico alla Progettazione Sociale, a creare laboratori per bambini, a utilizzare la creatività come cura del sè e strumento di espressione delle proprie emozioni. Artista, Arteterapeuta Esperta di Intelligenza Emotiva, Facilitatore di GruppI A.M.A. e curiosa indagatrice dell'essere Umano meraviglioso e non, che tutti siamo.. Queste competenze mi hanno permesso di riconoscere in Me la volontà di creare un percorso di Gruppo @donneperledonne. Chi siamo Noi Donne? Abbiamo una Visone Comune? Portiamo avanti una Sorellanza? Cosa ci divide e ci Unisce? ci sosteniamo? Donne con cui affronto e mi confronto rispetto al temi importanti del quotidiano, della maternità e non, della relazione d'affetto, d'amore e intima con noi stesse, del confronto come crescita , dell'EMPOWER - MENTE FEMMINILE e tanto altro. LaSymo che è la signora che tengo nelle mani è Colei che mi permette di ricordarmi che la vita è anche Gioco .Questi i temi che toccherò con e per voi attraverso i fatti di cronaca , interviste alle donne,le loro storie e il mio pensiero,e non solo, che qui raccoglierò per cercare un sentire comune se c'è e provare a capire Il nostro Universo femminile Oggi.

Articoli correlati

blank

La Sorpresa di Francesca Arcelloni Voce LaSymo

24 Febbraio 2021
blank

“Ménage a due” di Laura Gronchi

24 Febbraio 2021
blank

l sogno di Lisa di Michela Castello voce Roberto Forti

24 Febbraio 2021
blank

“Lei, Lui …un girono.” di Enrica Bardetti voce LASYMO

24 Febbraio 2021

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Back to top button